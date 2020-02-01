MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
10-18-24-25-26
(ten, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
California Highway Patrol: Multiple shot on Greyhound bus
Multiple people were injured early Monday in a shooting on a Greyhound bus in California, the California Highway Patrol siad.
Nation
Liz Weston: I travel-hacked a college tour and saved $3,000
Amtrak's "buy one, get one" spring sale got me started.My teenage daughter and I had used a similar two-for-one deal last year to take an…
Variety
Weinstein rape accuser to face cross-examination at trial
A key accuser in the the New York City rape trial of Harvey Weinstein is set to face a potentially grueling cross-examination about why she maintained a relationship with him despite her allegations that the once-powerful movie mogul sexually assaulted her.
Celebrities
Super Bowl ads dialed up fun as an antidote to politics
In the real world, political primaries are looming, impeachment is ongoing and heavy news never seems to stop. But during commercial breaks in the Super Bowl, advertisers did their best to serve up an antidote heavily spiked with fun.
Variety
Chinese market dives 8% but other world stocks stable
China's main stock index tumbled nearly 8% Monday as the country's markets reopened and regulators sought to calm investors over the impact of a virus that has spread to more than 20 countries and killed more than 360 people. Other markets, including in Europe and Wall Street futures, were up slightly.