MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
05-10-11-17-20
(five, ten, eleven, seventeen, twenty)
US stock indexes slip, but rush for safety slows
U.S. stocks mostly fell on Tuesday, but the big rush for safety that coursed through global markets after the United States killed a top Iranian general on Friday slowed.
Variety
'Prozac Nation' author Elizabeth Wurtzel dies at age 52
Elizabeth Wurtzel, whose blunt and painful confessions of her struggles with addiction and depression in the best-selling "Prozac Nation" made her a voice and a target for an anxious generation, died Tuesday at age 52.
Nation
Insanity defense being sought in slaying, mutilation case
A public defender filed a notice to seek an insanity defense for a mid-Michigan man accused in the slaying and mutilation of a man he met online.
National
Trump campaign seizes on Soleimani killing
Donald Trump once warned Barack Obama against "playing the Iran card" to boost his political prospects by starting a war. Eight years later, Trump is showing no reluctance to capitalize politically on his order to kill a top Iranian general, drawing accusations that he is weaponizing foreign policy for his campaign's own gain.