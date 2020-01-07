MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
01-10-13-26-28
(one, ten, thirteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
The other fake meat: Impossible Foods unveils pork, sausage
After a big year for its plant-based burger, Impossible Foods has something new on its plate.The California-based company unveiled Impossible Pork and Impossible Sausage on…
National
California officials sue billionaire over access to beach
California officials are suing a billionaire who has been fighting for more than a decade to keep a secluded beach to himself, a move designed to ensure that the public always has access the scenic stretch of sand.
National
'Honest mistake' sets off alarm about US troops in Iraq
For a few tense hours Monday, the United States appeared to have announced that American troops were pulling out of Baghdad after nearly 17 years.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:2-6-9(two, six, nine)07-17-27-28-41(seven, seventeen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, forty-one)Estimated jackpot: $130,000Estimated jackpot: $60 million01-10-13-26-28(one, ten, thirteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight)Estimated jackpot: $258…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Gopher 5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:07-17-27-28-41(seven, seventeen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, forty-one)Estimated jackpot: $130,000