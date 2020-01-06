MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
10-17-20-22-28
(ten, seventeen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-eight)
More From Nation
Movies
The Latest: Globes' snubbing of female directors derided
The Latest on on the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards honoring achievements in television and film and being presented Sunday at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California (all times local):
Celebrities
Globes carpet kicks off with big sleeves and shades of pink
There was plenty of pink, puffy sleeves and lots of white on the Golden Globes red carpet as the stars shimmered and shined Sunday on one of the season's biggest nights for fashion.
Movies
Stars hit the red carpet ahead of the Golden Globes ceremony
The Golden Globes are famously unpredictable, but a few sure things seem to be in store for Sunday’s awards: Streaming services will play a starring…
Celebrities
Weinstein's reckoning: Trial looms 2 years after #MeToo wave
More than two years after a wave of sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein ushered in the #MeToo movement, the disgraced movie mogul faces another reckoning: a criminal trial that could him put him behind bars for the rest of his life.
National
Trump doubles down on striking cultural sites in Iran
President Donald Trump on Sunday repeated his assertion that cultural sites would be fair game as military targets if Iran carries through on its vow to attack Americans, dismissing the view of legal scholars that attacking cultural sites would constitute a war crime under international law.