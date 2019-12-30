MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
07-10-13-18-19
(seven, ten, thirteen, eighteen, nineteen)
Estimated jackpot: $27,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
Forest ecologist helps refashion Barbie dolls as scientists
When Nalini Nadkarni was a kid, she'd run home from school, climb into one of the eight maple trees in her parents' backyard and spend an afternoon there with an apple and a book.
Variety
Hate crimes charges against man accused in Hanukkah stabbing
Handwritten journals containing references to Jews and anti-Semitism were found in the home of a man charged with federal hate crimes Monday in the stabbing of five people celebrating Hanukkah in a rabbi's house north of New York City, authorities said.
Nation
Firearms instructor took out gunman at Texas church service
A man who trained others in his Texas church to use guns to protect the congregation fatally shot a gunman seconds after he opened fire during a service, the Texas attorney general said Monday.
Nation
Big red buoy missing for 2 years beached in Florida
A big red navigation buoy that bounced along Atlantic waves for two years has beached in Florida, where it's drawing attention.
TV & Media
McDonald's denies officer was handed coffee with expletive
McDonald's is disputing allegations that a Kansas police officer was handed a coffee with an expletive and the word "pig" written on it when he stopped there on his way to work.