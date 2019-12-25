MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
09-10-19-22-29
(nine, ten, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:9-7-7(nine, seven, seven)Estimated jackpot: $45 million09-10-19-22-29(nine, ten, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine)Estimated jackpot: $183 million
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:9-7-7(nine, seven, seven)
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Northstar Cash' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:09-10-19-22-29(nine, ten, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine)
Books
'Colors of the Mountain' author Da Chen dies at 57
Da Chen, the brilliant storyteller who drew from the hardships he suffered as a persecuted child growing up in the midst of China's cultural revolution to create the critically acclaimed memoir "Colors of the Mountain," has died at age 57.
Nation
Parts of Alaska hit 50 below, but state still on track to have its warmest year
2019 is likely to go down in the books as the warmest year on record in Alaska. Anchorage hit 90 degrees for the first time…