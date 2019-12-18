MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
11-12-14-23-30
(eleven, twelve, fourteen, twenty-three, thirty)
East Metro Muslim woman paid $120K in suit alleging Ramsey County jail forced her to remove hijab, strip
House nears impeachment as Trump decries 'vicious crusade'
On the eve of almost-certain impeachment, President Donald Trump fired off a furious letter Tuesday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi denouncing the "vicious crusade" against him, while Democrats amassed the votes they needed and Republicans looked ahead, vowing to defend Trump at next month's Senate trial.
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 3' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:9-7-0(nine, seven, zero)¶ Maximum prize: $500
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:2-6-2(two, six, two)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 4' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:2-5-5-2(two, five, five, two)¶ Maximum prize: $500