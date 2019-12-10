MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
11-16-27-28-30
(eleven, sixteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty)
More From Nation
Nation
No bond for suspect in officer's death; mental illness cited
Attorneys for a man accused of fatally shooting a Houston officer said Monday that their client has a history of mental illness, as a judge ordered him to remain jailed without bond.
Nation
California fines CVS $3.6 million for failing to recycle
California is fining the nation's largest pharmacy health care provider a record $3.6 million for failing to redeem deposits on bottles and cans at some of its locations, regulators said Monday.
Nation
Author of simulated video of mass shooting pleads not guilty
A 30-year old California man pleaded not guilty Monday to weapons and child abuse charges after online videos appeared to show him pointing an assault rifle and rehearsing a mass shooting from a downtown San Diego hotel room.
National
Announcement expected as Democrats prep impeachment articles
House Democratic leaders preparing articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump are expected to announce next steps early Tuesday, lawmakers said.
National
FBI: No link found between cyberattack and Navy base attack
The FBI said Monday it has found no signs of any link between a cyberattack on computer systems of a Florida Panhandle city and last week's attack at the naval air station there in which a Saudi flight student killed three sailors and wounded eight others.