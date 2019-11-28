MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
01-15-17-24-31
(one, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-four, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $39,000
