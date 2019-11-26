MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
06-09-16-29-30
(six, nine, sixteen, twenty-nine, thirty)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
California man tells court he served as agent for China
A former San Francisco Bay Area tour operator agreed Monday to plead guilty to serving as an unregistered agent for China in exchange for a possible reduced prison sentence.
National
Prosecutors want prison for South Dakota man linked to agent
Federal prosecutors are seeking prison time for a longtime conservative operative who was linked to a Russian agent.
Nation
Agency agrees to designate habitat for threatened ice seals
A federal agency will decide by September how much ocean and coast in northern Alaska will be designated as critical habitat for two ice seal species.
Nation
No easy mark: Female bodybuilder, 82, clobbers intruder
An intruder didn't count on an 82-year-old woman living alone being an award-winning bodybuilder with nerves of steel.
Nation
Correction: Florida Attorney-Arrest story
In a story Nov. 22 about a New York lawyer being investigated for practicing law in Florida without a license, The Associated Press, using incomplete information from the Florida Bar, erroneously reported that the bar could charge him with a felony. The Bar could petition the state Supreme Court to find him in civil violation of practicing without a license. That finding would be turned over to prosecutors, who would decide whether to charge him with a felony.