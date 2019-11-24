MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
20-21-26-27-31
(twenty, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-one)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
TV & Media
Producer, director Marks dies; helmed 'Perry Mason' episodes
Longtime producer and director Arthur Marks, who helmed many episodes of the "Perry Mason" TV series and produced several hit blaxpoitation films, has died. He was 92.
National
Ginsburg hospitalized for treatment of chills and fever
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized after experiencing chills and fever, the court said Saturday.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:1-8-6(one, eight, six)
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:1-8-6(one, eight, six)Estimated jackpot: $226 million20-21-26-27-31(twenty, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-one)Estimated jackpot: $90 million
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Northstar Cash' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:20-21-26-27-31(twenty, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-one)