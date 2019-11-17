MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
01-09-11-19-23
(one, nine, eleven, nineteen, twenty-three)
Minneapolis
Life of a gun: Pistol used in Chicago tracked to Twin Cities
Technology increasingly shows how one gun can change hands and travel across cities and states, leaving a trail of dead or injured victims in its wake.
Nation
Parents, 3 sons die in apparent murder-suicide in San Diego
A husband and wife and three of their young children died Saturday morning at the family's San Diego home in what police believe was a murder-suicide sparked by a bitter divorce.
Celebrities
Prince Andrew denies claims of Epstein accuser in interview
Prince Andrew offered a detailed rebuttal Saturday to claims he had sex with a woman who says she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein, providing an alibi for one of the alleged encounters and questioning the authenticity of a well-known photograph that shows him posing with the woman.
Music
Totenberg Stradivarius reborn 4 decades after theft
at the crime scene.
National
Nail-biter governor's race in Louisiana reaches final hours
In a race that has become a nail-biter, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards battled Saturday to defy the partisan odds in the ruby red South and win reelection to a seat that President Donald Trump desperately wants returned to Republicans.