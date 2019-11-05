MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
06-10-13-19-25
(six, ten, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-five)
The Latest: Oklahoma officer convicted of 2nd-degree murder
The Latest on the trial of an Oklahoma City police officer in the shooting of an unarmed man (all times local):
National
California cannabis group wants tighter vaping-safety rules
An alliance of major legal marijuana businesses in California urged the state Monday to adopt tougher safety rules for ingredients and devices used in vaping and get tougher with illegal shops, amid an outbreak of a mysterious illness apparently linked to vaping.
Nation
FBI: Man who spoke of hating Jews held in temple bomb plot
A man who repeatedly espoused anti-Semitic views has been arrested in a plot to bomb a historic Colorado synagogue, federal officials said Monday.
National
NYPD commissioner's exit: 'Right time' after tense summer
New York City's police commissioner, who has found himself caught at times between loyalty to his officers and demands from the public and politicians for greater police accountability, announced Monday that he is retiring.
National
Kentucky governor looks for last-minute boost from Trump
Republican Gov. Matt Bevin basked in the campaign finale he craved Monday evening, receiving a ringing endorsement from President Donald Trump hours before voters settle Kentucky's closely watched governor's race between Bevin and Democrat Andy Beshear.