MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
05-15-16-24-31
(five, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $28,000
