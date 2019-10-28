MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
06-16-19-22-29
(six, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $27,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Trump suggests impeachment was reason he kept IS raid secret
President Donald Trump is suggesting House Democrats' impeachment probe contributed to his decision to withhold notice to congressional leaders before Saturday's raid on Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
Nation
Sinkhole opens, swallows part of city bus during rush hour
The front of a city bus is up in the air after a sinkhole opened under it during rush hour in downtown Pittsburgh.
Nation
California wildfires erupt in LA, burn in wine country
Firefighters battled destructive wildfires north of San Francisco and in western neighborhoods of Los Angeles on Monday, trying to beat back flames that forced thousands to flee their homes.
Business
Markets Right Now: S&P 500 on track for record high
The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
National
Former House Speaker Paul Ryan launches new organization
Former House Speaker Paul Ryan has launched a new nonprofit organization he says will be focused on fighting poverty, increasing economic opportunities and advancing evidence-based public policies.