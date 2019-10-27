MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
01-03-10-17-19
(one, three, ten, seventeen, nineteen)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Court to hear arguments on Maryland political ads law
A state law that was passed in response to Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election will get another hearing in federal court.
National
The tip, the raid and the reveal: The takedown of al-Baghdadi
The helicopters flew low and fast into the night, ferrying U.S. special forces to a compound where Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was hiding in Syria. Half a world away, President Donald Trump watched the raid in real time via a video link as troops blasted into the hideout and sent the most-wanted militant running the last steps of his life.
TV & Media
The Latest: 10K buildings under evacuation orders in LA
The Latest on California wildfires (all times local):
National
Trump suggests impeachment was reason he kept IS raid secret
President Donald Trump is suggesting House Democrats' impeachment probe contributed to his decision to withhold notice to congressional leaders before Saturday's raid on Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
National
WH official won't testify in impeachment probe without order
A former deputy national security adviser expected to testify in the House impeachment inquiry is signaling that he will not appear Monday as scheduled.