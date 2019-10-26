MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
02-03-09-19-27
(two, three, nine, nineteen, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
