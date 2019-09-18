MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
01-04-16-20-28
(one, four, sixteen, twenty, twenty-eight)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Trump's communications with foreign leader raised red flags with U.S. intel
Interaction included a "promise" that was regarded as so troubling that it prompted an official to file a formal whistleblower complaint.
National
Trump calls new border wall a 'world-class security system'
President Donald Trump signed his name Wednesday on a newly constructed section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall, calling it a "world-class security system" that will be virtually impenetrable.
National
Oregon sees push for strictest gun storage law in US
Carol Manstrom says she lost her 18-year-old son when he grabbed his father's unsecured pistol and shot himself. Paul Kemp lost his brother-in-law when a man opened fire with a stolen AR-15 assault-style rifle at a shopping mall.
Nation
No severe impacts from Imelda as it moves through Texas
Tropical Depression Imelda has deluged parts of Southeast Texas with rain, but officials in Houston and surrounding communities said Wednesday that so far there have been no severe consequences.
Business
The Latest: Twisters from Imelda remnants cause minor damage
The Latest on tropical weather (all times local):