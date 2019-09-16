MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
01-05-15-28-31
(one, five, fifteen, twenty-eight, thirty-one)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
Some CBD vapes contain street drug instead of the real thing
Jay Jenkins says he hesitated when a buddy suggested they vape CBD."It'll relax you," the friend assured.The vapor that Jenkins inhaled didn't relax him. After…
National
White House orders 2 former aides to defy House subpoenas
The White House has instructed two former aides to President Donald Trump not to appear at a House Judiciary Committee hearing Tuesday, saying Rick Dearborn and Rob Porter are "absolutely immune" from testifying at what the panel is calling its first impeachment hearing.
National
Indiana, Illinois AGs investigate after fetal remains found
Indiana's attorney general said Monday that he will work with his Illinois counterpart to investigate what he called the "grisly discovery" of more than 2,000 medically preserved fetal remains at the Illinois home of a late doctor who performed abortions in Indiana.
National
New Kavanaugh allegation not likely to prompt impeachment
While impeachment proceedings against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh are extremely unlikely, the revelations raise fresh questions about the GOP rush to push Kavanaugh's confirmation.
Nation
Mexican tycoon arrested when boat kills son by San Francisco
A member of one of Mexico's wealthiest families was arrested on manslaughter charges after his 11-year-old son died on a family boating trip in the San Francisco Bay, police said Monday.