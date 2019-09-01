MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
03-04-18-19-20
(three, four, eighteen, nineteen, twenty)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
BC-BKL--Mercury-Sky
Cheyenne Parker and Astou Ndour scored 18 points apiece to lead six Chicago players scoring in double figures and the Sky beat the Phoenix Mercury 105-78 on Sunday.
Nation
BC-BKL--Mercury-Sky
Cheyenne Parker and Astou Ndour scored 18 points apiece to lead six Chicago players scoring in double figures and the Sky beat the Phoenix Mercury 105-78 on Sunday.
Nation
BC-BKL--Mercury-Sky
Cheyenne Parker and Astou Ndour scored 18 points apiece to lead six Chicago players scoring in double figures and the Sky beat the Phoenix Mercury 105-78 on Sunday.
National
Police say no explanation yet for West Texas shooting frenzy
Authorities said Sunday they still could not explain why a man with an AR-style weapon opened fire during a routine traffic stop in West Texas to begin a terrifying, 10-mile (16-kilometer) rampage that killed seven people, injured 22 others and ended with officers gunning him down outside a movie theater.
Nation
Mail carrier, high school student among dead in Texas attack
Mail carrier Mary Granados was alone in her U.S. Postal Service truck when she was shot and killed by a gunman who hijacked the white…