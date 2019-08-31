MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
03-08-14-19-22
(three, eight, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-two)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
The Latest: Odessa hospital treating 14 shooting victims
The Latest on a shooting in West Texas (all times local):
Business
Police chief: 5 dead, 21 hurt in West Texas mass shooting
Authorities said Saturday that a gunman killed five people during a mass shooting in the West Texas cities of Odessa and Midland that left many more injured. At least three law enforcement officers were among those shot.
National
The Latest: Trump briefed at Camp David on Hurricane Dorian
The latest on Hurricane Dorian (all times local):
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 4' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:3-4-3-7(three, four, three, seven)¶ Maximum prize: $500
Variety
Some of the most recent deadly US mass shootings
A list of some of the deadliest mass shootings in the United States in the last two years:— Aug. 31, 2019: Five people were killed…