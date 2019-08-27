MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
07-09-13-14-31
(seven, nine, thirteen, fourteen, thirty-one)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
BP to shed Alaska assets, sell to Hilcorp Alaska for $5.6B
BP plans to sell its interests in Alaska's once prodigious North Slope to a company seen as having a reputation of giving new life to aging fields.
National
'Coward': Epstein accusers pour out their anger in court
One by one, 16 women who say they were sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein poured out their anger Tuesday, lashing out at him as a coward and a manipulator, after a judge gave them the day in court they were denied when he killed himself behind bars.
Variety
Defendant in major opioid case says he was helping people
Prosecutors have called Aaron Shamo the kingpin of a multimillion-dollar drug ring that shipped hundreds of thousands of potentially deadly opioid pills across the country from a suburban Utah basement.
Nation
Teen told uncle 'please don't hurt us' before Texas shooting
A young woman told jurors Tuesday that she begged her uncle "please don't hurt us" and then began to pray before he fatally shot her parents and four siblings and shot her in the head in their suburban Houston home.
Nation
Cherokee Nation seeks to send first delegate to Congress
For American Indian tribes, treaties with the U.S. government have often led to displacement, removal and outright erasure.But now, the Cherokee Nation is turning to…