MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
11-14-16-20-22
(eleven, fourteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-two)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
TV & Media
Jack Whitaker, Hall of Fame sports broadcaster, dies at 95
Jack Whitaker, whose Hall of Fame broadcasting career ranged from the first Super Bowl to Secretariat's Triple Crown to short essays from major sporting events, died Sunday morning, CBS reported.
National
Kathleen Blanco, Louisiana's governor during Katrina, dies
Former Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Babineaux Blanco, who became the state's first female elected governor only to see her political career derailed by the devastation of Hurricane Katrina, has died.
Nation
BC-BKL-Aces-Sky
A'ja Wilson returned from a nine-game absence to score 25 points off the bench, Liz Cambage had 23 points and 10 rebounds and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Chicago Sky 100-85 on Sunday night.
Nation
BC-BKL-Aces-Sky
A'ja Wilson returned from a nine-game absence to score 25 points off the bench, Liz Cambage had 23 points and 10 rebounds and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Chicago Sky 100-85 on Sunday night.
Nation
Plague infects Colorado prairie dogs
Parts of a Colorado wildlife refuge remained closed off on Sunday after officials first discovered plague-infected prairie dogs there in late July. Wildlife and nature…