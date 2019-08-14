MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
03-06-09-17-29
(three, six, nine, seventeen, twenty-nine)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
The Latest: Team cancels taco-eating championship
The Latest on the death of man after a taco-eating competition (all times local):
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:4-0-5(four, zero, five)Estimated jackpot: $70 million03-06-09-17-29(three, six, nine, seventeen, twenty-nine)Estimated jackpot: $138 million
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 3' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:8-0-0(eight, zero, zero)¶ Maximum prize: $500
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 4' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:8-5-0-5(eight, five, zero, five)¶ Maximum prize: $500
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Northstar Cash' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:03-06-09-17-29(three, six, nine, seventeen, twenty-nine)