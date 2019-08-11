MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
10-16-17-24-30
(ten, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-four, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $69,000
