MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
03-12-18-24-27
(three, twelve, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
The Latest: Nebraska Sen. Sasse kicks off re-election bid
The Latest on U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse running for re-election (all times local):
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Gopher 5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:09-11-27-42-44(nine, eleven, twenty-seven, forty-two, forty-four)Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:8-9-4(eight, nine, four)09-11-27-42-44(nine, eleven, twenty-seven, forty-two, forty-four)Estimated jackpot: $100,000Estimated jackpot: $55 million03-12-18-24-27(three, twelve, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven)Estimated jackpot: $112…
Nation
Plane returns to honor Montana firefighters killed in 1949
The plane that dropped 15 smokejumpers into one of the most infamous firefighting tragedies in U.S. history once again flew over the rugged Montana gulch along the Missouri River on Monday to mark the 70th anniversary of the fire.
Celebrities
ABC says 'Fresh Off the Boat' sailing past star's tweet
ABC says the cast and crew of "Fresh Off the Boat" are ready to get back to work and put star Constance Wu's anti-renewal tirade behind them.