MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
08-12-15-18-30
(eight, twelve, fifteen, eighteen, thirty)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Celebrities
Anne Hathaway: 'Modern Love' role gave her more compassion
Anne Hathaway says playing a bipolar character in Amazon's new series "Modern Love" affected her emotionally long after she wrapped the role.
Celebrities
Russi Taylor, longtime voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Russi Taylor, an actress who gave voice to Minnie Mouse for more than three decades, has died.
National
Trump attacks majority-black district represented by critic
President Donald Trump on Saturday denigrated a majority-black district represented by a congressional nemesis as a "disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess," broadening a campaign against prominent critics of his administration that has exacerbated racial tensions.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Northstar Cash' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:08-12-15-18-30(eight, twelve, fifteen, eighteen, thirty)
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:6-8-5(six, eight, five)