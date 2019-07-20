MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
04-17-21-25-26
(four, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-six)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 4' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:7-4-9-8(seven, four, nine, eight)¶ Maximum prize: $500
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 3' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:4-4-9(four, four, nine)¶ Maximum prize: $500
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:8-4-0(eight, four, zero)
MN Lottery
