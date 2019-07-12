MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
06-09-12-28-31
(six, nine, twelve, twenty-eight, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
