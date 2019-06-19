MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
02-14-20-21-26
(two, fourteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-six)
MN Lottery
