MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
02-03-11-16-24
(two, three, eleven, sixteen, twenty-four)
More From Nation
National
California governor, lawmaker alter proposed vaccine rules
California public health officials would have oversight of doctors and schools with high numbers of medical exemptions for vaccinations under a legislative compromise announced Tuesday.
Nation
Michel Platini, a soccer great now mired in corruption
Affectionately nicknamed Le Roi, or The King, Michel Platini bestrode the soccer field with inimitable elegance as the world's best player of the early 1980s,…
Nation
Attorney: Man killed at Costco was mentally ill, off meds
A man fatally shot in a Southern California Costco store was mentally ill and off his medication when he pushed or slapped an off-duty police officer who opened fire and killed the man and critically wounded the man's parents, the lawyer for the man's family said Tuesday.
Business
Lawsuit says feds improperly seeking loan repayments from students of defunct school
Suit challenges federal collection for Minnesota School of Business and Globe University.
National
San Francisco moves closer to nation's 1st e-cigarette ban
San Francisco supervisors moved a step closer Tuesday to becoming the first city in the U.S. to ban all sales of electronic cigarettes to crack down on youth vaping.