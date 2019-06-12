MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
15-16-19-22-29
(fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine)
Islamic State in Afghanistan aims to attack US, general says
The Marine general overseeing the U.S. war effort in Afghanistan says the Islamic State affiliate there has hopes of attacking the U.S. homeland.
House panel votes to hold top US officials in contempt
A House committee voted Wednesday to hold two top Trump administration officials in contempt of Congress for failing to comply with subpoenas for documents related to a decision adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census.
Idaho court: Officer didn't see misdemeanor? Arrest not OK
The Idaho Supreme Court says law enforcement officers can't arrest someone for a misdemeanor unless they have a warrant or actually saw the crime being committed.
Man on trial in killings arrested through genetic genealogy
A man charged with murder in the 1987 killings of a young Canadian couple is facing trial in Washington state beginning this week, but the case won't challenge the new investigative technique authorities used to link him to the crime.
Man arrested in deaths of Dallas transgender woman, 2 others
A 33-year-old man has been arrested in the slayings of three women in Dallas, including a transgender woman whose death brought nationwide attention, police said Wednesday.