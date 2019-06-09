MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
01-04-14-16-25
(one, four, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $57,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Local
Wisconsin sees spike in interest in wind energy production
Wisconsin is seeing growing interest in wind energy as production costs decline and utilities look toward renewable energy.
Business
Strong job market hampers FEMA hiring in flood-hit states
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is facing an unexpected challenge in meeting the needs of the many people affected by this spring's widespread flooding and violent storms: a strong economy.
Variety
Former President Jimmy Carter returns to teach Sunday school
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter is back to teaching Sunday school in Georgia after taking time off to undergo surgery for a broken hip.
Local
Bart Starr to be remembered at public service
Former NFL quarterbacking great Bart Starr is being remembered at a public memorial event in his native Alabama.
Variety
Testing shows these waves are sick, in totally the wrong way
Most surfers know it's best to avoid surfing near pipes that dump storm water into the ocean soon after a storm, due to the increased chance of getting sick from bacteria that enter the surf.