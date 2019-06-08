MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
10-12-24-25-27
(ten, twelve, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $49,000
