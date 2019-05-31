MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
01-20-27-28-30
(one, twenty, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty)
National
Pilgrim shutdown ends nuclear power era in Massachusetts
The Pilgrim nuclear power plant in Plymouth has permanently shut down after 47 years of generating electricity, bring to a close the era of nuclear power in Massachusetts.
National
Prosecutor says email tracking harmless in Navy SEAL case
The Navy's tracking of emails to lawyers defending a SEAL accused of murder may have intruded on attorney-client privilege but wasn't severe enough to throw out the case, a military prosecutor argued in court Friday.
Nation
11 killed in Virginia shooting; suspect dead
A longtime, disgruntled city employee opened fire at a municipal building in Virginia Beach on Friday, killing 11 people and injuring six before police fatally shot him, authorities said.
Nation
The Latest: Mass shooting survivors reuniting with families
The Latest on a shooting at a municipal center in Virginia Beach (all times local):
Nation
Scientists find flaws in plan to lift US wolf protections
Scientists tasked with reviewing government plans to lift protections for gray wolves across most of the U.S. said in a report released Friday that the proposal has numerous factual errors and other problems.