MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
06-10-12-29-31
(six, ten, twelve, twenty-nine, thirty-one)
More From Nation
National
The Latest: Mexico calls new US tariffs a serious matter
The Latest on President Donald Trump's announcement on a new tariff for Mexican imports in response to heavy flow of migrants (all times local):
Nation
Alabama executes man for pastor's Christmastime slaying
A man convicted of using a sword and knife to kill a country preacher during a 1991 robbery was put to death by lethal injection in Alabama on Thursday, weeks after he avoided another execution date.
Variety
Autopsy: Boy Scout died on hike of dehydration, overheating
A 16-year-old Boy Scout who collapsed last month on a troop hiking trip in the southern Arizona desert died of dehydration and overheating, an autopsy shows.
National
Chicago mayor demands resignation of indicted alderman
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is calling on a longtime Chicago alderman to resign after a federal indictment accused him of racketeering, bribery and attempted extortion.
National
Union: LA officer gets typhoid fever, 5 others show symptoms
A Los Angeles police detective has been diagnosed with typhoid fever, a rare illness typically spread through contaminated food or water, and at least five other officers who work in the same station are showing symptoms, union officials said Thursday.