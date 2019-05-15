MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
07-16-17-21-25
(seven, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $31,000
