MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
01-04-07-27-30
(one, four, seven, twenty-seven, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000
Variety
Man charged in synagogue attack was star scholar and athlete
The man accused of opening fire inside a Southern California synagogue was a star scholar, athlete and musician whose embrace of white supremacy and anti-Semitism has dumbfounded his family and others who thought they knew him well.
Nation
North Carolina teachers plan new rally to press demands
North Carolina teachers didn't win the pay increases and other changes they sought last year, despite a rally that brought 20,000 people to the capital so they're marching again Wednesday.
Business
Revenue slowdown at Alphabet helps drag US stocks lower
U.S. stocks were moving lower in morning trading Tuesday, dragged down by big communications companies after Google's parent company, Alphabet, reported a slowdown in revenue growth.
Variety
Lawsuit says man from Somalia's been detained over 2 years
A federal lawsuit in New Hampshire says an asylum seeker from Somalia has been detained for 2 ½ years without a bond hearing and should be released.
National
Dane County Judge Karofsky running for Supreme Court
Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky said Tuesday she is planning to run next year for a Wisconsin Supreme Court seat currently held by one of the court's conservative members.