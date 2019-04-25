MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
01-18-21-25-28
(one, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $27,000
