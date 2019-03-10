MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
04-08-11-13-27
(four, eight, eleven, thirteen, twenty-seven)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Celebrities
For Jussie Smollett, 1 story equals 16 felony counts
News that a grand jury had indicted "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett for allegedly lying to Chicago police about being attacked by two masked men may not have made much of a splash except for one thing: The lone felony count that Smollett had been arrested on last month had turned into 16.
Nation
Springing forward to daylight saving time is obsolete, confusing and unhealthy, critics say
The national policy of switching from standard time to daylight saving time and back again is under legislative challenge from coast to coast.
Nation
As the clocks are changed, more states are pushing to never fall back
A day is a day, with so many hours of darkness and so many of light. It’s a hard reality that no powerful king or…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:2-6-7(two, six, seven)
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:2-6-7(two, six, seven)Estimated jackpot: $50 million04-08-11-13-27(four, eight, eleven, thirteen, twenty-seven)Estimated jackpot: $414 million