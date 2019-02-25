MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
02-10-12-14-30
(two, ten, twelve, fourteen, thirty)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Movies
The Latest: 'Spider-Verse' wins animated film Academy Award
The Latest on the 91st Academy Awards, which are being presented Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles (all times local):
National
Former US security officials to oppose emergency declaration
A group of former U.S. national security officials is set to release a statement arguing there is no justification for President Donald Trump to use a national emergency declaration to fund a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
Movies
A list of winners so far at the 91st Academy Awards
The list of the winners so far at the 91st Academy Awards:Best supporting actress: Regina King, "If Beale Street Could Talk"Foreign language film: Mexico's "Roma"Cinematography:…
Movies
'Black Panther' takes 2 awards early in Oscars, King wins best supporting actress
"Black Panther," which is aiming to become the first superhero film to win best picture, won two awards early at 91st Academy Awards for the lush, big-budget craft of Ryan Coogler's Marvel epic.
Local
Klobuchar's first big 2020 test could come in South Carolina
"She has a challenge to introduce herself to voters in the South," said state Sen. Marlon Kimpson, a Charleston Democrat, before Klobuchar's arrival for her first campaign stop in the state on Saturday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.