MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
01-16-20-24-26
(one, sixteen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-six)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Indicted political operative appeared in unlikely places
Paul Erickson, the boyfriend of admitted Russian covert agent Maria Butina accused this week of fraud, has turned up in the unlikeliest of places — from landing a top spot on Pat Buchanan's 1992 presidential campaign to representing a man involved in one of the most salacious trials of the 1990s.
National
Whitaker confirmed to appear before panel as scheduled
Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker will appear before the House Judiciary Committee on Friday as scheduled, the panel's Democratic chairman said.
Nation
Mississippi man shot dead by state troopers after chase
A Mississippi Gulf Coast man is dead and two other people are facing criminal charges after a high-speed chase Wednesday where officers say someone shot at them.
National
The Latest: Whitaker now confirmed to attend panel hearing
The Latest on Congress and Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker (all times local):
Variety
The Latest: Inmate again requests imam in execution chamber
The Latest on the possible execution of a Muslim inmate in Alabama (all times local):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.