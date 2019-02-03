MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
05-07-20-30-31
(five, seven, twenty, thirty, thirty-one)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
TV & Media
Parents of 2 Parkland victims want Pulitzer for local paper
Two parents who lost daughters in last year's Parkland, Florida, school shooting are calling for their local newspaper to win the Pulitzer Prize, saying the South Florida Sun Sentinel has stayed on the story to demand accountability long after the national media left.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 4' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:3-0-9-7(three, zero, nine, seven)¶ Maximum prize: $500
National
No relaxation for PBS with Democratic House takeover
A roundup of news from the Television Critics Association winter meeting, at which TV networks and streaming services are presenting details on upcoming programs.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:8-1-5(eight, one, five)Estimated jackpot: $139 million05-07-20-30-31(five, seven, twenty, thirty, thirty-one)Estimated jackpot: $191 million
National
Feds say jail in NYC will have power by Monday
The federal Bureau of Prisons said Saturday that work to restore power to a detention center in New York City where inmates have gone without heat and electricity for a week will be completed by Monday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.