MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
01-22-24-26-31
(one, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-one)
More From Nation
TV & Media
Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer team up for new show 'Flack'
Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer first got together professionally and personally on "True Blood."
Variety
Polar blast envelops Midwest, strains aging infrastructure
A blast of polar air enveloped much of the Midwest on Wednesday, cracking train rails, breaking water pipes and straining electrical systems with some of the lowest temperatures in a generation.
Nation
Standoff with machete-wielding trucker ends without injury
An interstate highway through Mississippi was shut down for hours Wednesday after a truck driver with a machete sparked a standoff with police, but the incident ended without injuries when he was finally arrested.
Variety
Georgia school board clears student who had fake money
A Georgia school board has cleared a 12-year-old boy's record after he tried to buy lunch with a counterfeit $20 bill that he didn't know was fake.
Variety
Tesla posts small 4Q profit, expects to make money this year
Tesla managed to eke out a small fourth-quarter profit to close 2018, and it pledged to make money in all quarters this year. But staying in the black will be difficult with a major debt payment due and slowing demand for pricier versions of its electric vehicles.
