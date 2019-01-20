MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
11-12-15-17-31
(eleven, twelve, fifteen, seventeen, thirty-one)
Students in 'MAGA' hats mock American Indian after rally
A diocese in Kentucky has apologized after videos emerged showing students from a Catholic boys' high school mocking Native Americans outside the Lincoln Memorial after a rally in Washington.
National
Trump offers temporary 'Dreamers' deal for border wall
In a bid to break the shutdown stalemate, President Donald Trump on Saturday offered to extend temporary protections for young people brought to the U.S. illegally as children and those fleeing disaster zones in exchange for his long-promised border wall. But while Trump cast the move as a "common-sense compromise," Democrats were quick to dismiss it at a "non-starter."
National
Possible tornado hits small Alabama city's downtown
A possible tornado caused significant damage Saturday to a small Alabama city's downtown, leveling several buildings after an intense storm passed through the area.
Music
Timberlake pops in on patients at Texas children's hospital
Justin Timberlake has pulled some sunshine from his pocket for the patients at a Texas children's hospital.
Nation
Activists opposing affirmative action fight University of North Carolina, Harvard
Two lawsuits intended to reach the Supreme Court.
