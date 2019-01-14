MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
03-11-23-27-31
(three, eleven, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-one)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Movies
Filmmaker Jo Andres, wife of actor Steve Buscemi, dies at 64
Jo Andres, a filmmaker and choreographer married to actor Steve Buscemi, has died. She was 64.Andres was married to Buscemi for more than three decades.…
National
The shutdown today: Ally presses Trump to reopen government
What's up with the partial government shutdown on Day 23.WHAT'S NEW TODAYSen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who is close to President Donald Trump, says he's been…
National
Alabama police officer killed, another wounded in shooting
One Birmingham police officer was killed and another critically wounded in a shooting early Sunday as the officers questioned two people suspected of trying to break into cars in Alabama's largest city, authorities said.
National
The Latest: Graham says Trump isn't giving in on border wall
The Latest on the partial government shutdown (all times local):
Nation
Storm punishes swath of US with snow, ice and freezing rain
A winter storm that contributed to at least five deaths in the Midwest pummeled the mid-Atlantic region for a second day Sunday, bringing with it…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.