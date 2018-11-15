MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
08-19-24-27-28
(eight, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $27,000
