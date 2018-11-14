MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
12-15-16-19-23
(twelve, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000
