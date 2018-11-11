MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
11-16-22-24-31
(eleven, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $27,000
