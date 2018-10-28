MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
04-12-26-27-30
(four, twelve, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
How a white man is competing for Democratic votes in Georgia
At the annual fundraising gala for Bulloch County Democrats, one orator after another roused the crowd with criticism of President Donald Trump and tributes to the most diverse, liberal ticket the Georgia Democratic Party has ever assembled for a statewide election.
Variety
Synagogue survivor recounts terror: 'I'm barely breathing'
A survivor of the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre described Sunday how he and other terrorized worshippers concealed themselves in a supply closet as the gunman stepped over the body of a man he had just shot and killed, entered their darkened hiding spot and looked around.
Variety
Shooting victims remembered: 'The loss is incalculable'
They were professors and accountants, dentists and beloved doctors serving their local community.
National
NYPD commissioner apologizes over mishandled 1994 rape case
The head of the New York Police Department is apologizing to a woman who came forward with a rape allegation in 1994 but was discredited by police.
Variety
Wait times for citizenship applications stretch to 2 years
More than 700,000 immigrants are waiting on applications to become U.S. citizens, a process that once typically took about six months but has stretched to more than two years in some places under the administration of President Donald Trump.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.